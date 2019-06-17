Weekend festival

THE sixth annual Beacon Festival in Watlington will take place next weekend.

The headline acts will be Tankus The Henge on the Friday night and Guns or Roses on the Saturday.

Other attractions will include a kidzone, a health and wellbeing zone and a literary area.

Organisers will be raising money for charity and hope to top last year’s total of £13,000, an event record.

The beneficiaries will be the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Watlington and Chalgrove Children’s Family Hub First Steps, the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester, disabled charity Thomley in Worminghall and mental health charity Restore in Oxford.

For more information, visit www.beaconfestival.net