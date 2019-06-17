Hill work day

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
THE Friends of Watlington Hill will hold a work party tomorrow (Saturday), meeting at the National Trust car park on Watlington Hill at 10am.
For more information, call Keith Jackson on (01491) 613362.
17 June 2019
