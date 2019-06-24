Poisoned tree lives

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
A TREE in a public park in Watlington that was deliberately poisoned has survived.
Someone drilled a series of holes around the base of the rowan in the Paddock and inserted tubes containing poison.
After the incident in August, parish council vice-chairman Ian Hill said the tree had been damaged “irreparably”.
But now the council says the tree has survived, although it needs a close eye to be kept on it.
