Slow move on 20mph speed limit

THE introduction of a 20mph speed limit in Watlington has moved a step closer.

The parish council has agreed to ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to make a traffic order that covers the whole town.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan said it would take about three years for an order to come into force.

Councillor Roger Beattie voted against the proposal saying: “I can’t see how it’s going to be enforced.”

Earlier this year residents backed the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along part of Pyrton Lane, where there have been a number of accidents.

The council said the move was designed to improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians.

The majority of respondents were also in favour of installing speed bumps and build-outs to discourage speeding.

Meanwhile, a meeting is to held to discuss speed reduction measures in Britwell Salome.

Chris Bidgood, of the village’s parish meeting, has asked Watlington Parish Council to help fund any measures such as chicanes, speed pillows and speed indicator devices.

He says there will be more traffic in the villages as a result of new housing being built in Benson and Watlington and that financial contributions from developers should help alleviate the problem.

Watlington council has said the meeting should be opened up to other neighbouring parishes.

A date for the meeting is still be agreed.