Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No parking on green

RESIDENTS have rejected the idea of having parking on a green on the Marlbrook estate in Watlington.

Twenty-five people responded to a survey carried out by Watlington Parish Council in March and almost 90 per cent said that parking on the green should be prohibited using signage, bollards and fencing.

Almost 30 per cent said extra parking spaces in the area were required and suggested the industrial estate, the top of Beech Close, part of the green or the Willow Close end of the green.

Residents were also asked about having play equipment on the green and opinions were divided.

Fifty-four per cent of respondents were in favour and 46 per cent against.

Of those in favour, equipment for small children was the most popular choice.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33