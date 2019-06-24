No parking on green

RESIDENTS have rejected the idea of having parking on a green on the Marlbrook estate in Watlington.

Twenty-five people responded to a survey carried out by Watlington Parish Council in March and almost 90 per cent said that parking on the green should be prohibited using signage, bollards and fencing.

Almost 30 per cent said extra parking spaces in the area were required and suggested the industrial estate, the top of Beech Close, part of the green or the Willow Close end of the green.

Residents were also asked about having play equipment on the green and opinions were divided.

Fifty-four per cent of respondents were in favour and 46 per cent against.

Of those in favour, equipment for small children was the most popular choice.