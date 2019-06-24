Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trampled

PLANTS at Watlington war memorial have had to be removed after being trampled on.

The parish council said it received reports of children being allowed to climb all over the area last month.

It added: “We would like to remind our residents that this is a war memorial and should be respected. It is not a play area.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33