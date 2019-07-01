Monday, 01 July 2019

Performance stage agreed

PLANS for a performing arts stage in Watlington have been approved.

South Oxfordshire District Council has granted planning permission to the parish council to build the stage in the Paddock, off Old School Place, despite objections from residents.

Neighbours were concerned about the size and design of the structure, the loss of green space and the strain on parking as well as the impact of noise from performances.

The district council said the stage would enhance the area without causing material harm. However, it imposed conditions including no artificial lighting from 11pm to apm and no more than 14 days a year of amplification equipment/public address system.

