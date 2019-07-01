Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields

PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Developer Providence Land is promoting two sites, one north-east of Cuxham Road and the other west of Pyrton Lane, which it says can take up to 70 and 60 properties respectively even though they were earmarked for 60 and 38 in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

All the land is currently farmer’s fields.

The company says it will deliver a section of the “edge road”, or bypass, running to the west and north of the town which is seen as vital in helping to take traffic out of the centre of Watlington.

Providence says the new road will “transform” the town’s air quality.

It says: “Public consultations have repeatedly shown that the traffic problems in Watlington town centre are of considerable concern.

“These proposals deliver key sections of the edge road and are also the only proposals that actually deliver physical improvements to the existing road network in bypassing the narrow bend at the lower end of Pyrton Lane.

“A key concern has been to avoid recreating the existing town centre problems at the edge of Watlington.

“The road has been carefully designed in consultation with stakeholders, including the highways authority and developers of neighbouring land.

“The opportunity of the edge road will help to protect and enhance the conservation area and its listed buildings currently blighted and damaged by excessive through- traffic and pollution.”

The new homes, which would be set back a “considerable” distance from the road, would have their own front gardens and private drives and the development would be landscaped using trees.

The plans also include two new access points — one on Pyrton Lane and the other on Cuxham Road — as well as new walkways.

Providence says both developments would deliver a mix of housing in line with national and local policy, adding: “While it is anticipated that there will be a range of house types, varying from smaller terraced housing to large detached dwellings, the precise mix will be confirmed at detailed design stage.

“The provision of an element of affordable housing is also anticipated, although the amount and tenure will be discussed with the district council.

“The proposals aim to make the most efficient use of land that is appropriate to the nature and setting of the site.

“The layout and design of the scheme will be such that it supports crime prevention and community safety with development clearly overlooking public spaces and streets.

“The design of the scheme will enhance the existing setting by providing pedestrian connectivity into the existing settlement, particularly across Willow Close into the existing area of public open space.”

The company also controls land to the east of Pyrton Lane that is in Pyrton Parish.

This site is the subject of a planning application for up to 100 homes which is still to be determined by the district council.

Two other developers, Archstone and Bloor Homes, have applied for planning permission to build 183 homes on a a pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

This site was earmarked for development in the neighbourhood plan and said to be suitable for 140

properties.

The district council will make a decision on Providence’s two applications by mid-September.

Archstone and Bloor have submitted a second application to build the home after the dstrict council’s failure to make a decision on their first application.

They have already lodged an appeal against that and a public inquiry will be held in October.