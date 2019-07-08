A HISTORY walk around Watlington will be held on Sunday, led by parish councillor Tim Horton.

The walkers will visit the manor of Watcombe and West Meadow before arriving at St Leonard’s Church.

They will learn about the Catholics and Puritans in old Watlington, bomber heroes, a school in the wall and the local watercress industry.

Meet at the town hall at 2pm. All money collected is for the First Steps Community Hub.