Drivers fined

FOURTEEN drivers of heavy goods vehicles were fined £50 each for breaching Watlington’s 7.5-tonne weight restriction.

Police and trading standard officers carried out a joint enforcement operation.

They stopped a total of 36 lorries coming into the town on Shirburn Road and checked their journeys and business.

One driver was fined another £200 for a tachograph offence and eight others face further investigation by trading standards.

Signs warning of the weight limit restriction were installed on the M40 in November.