Drivers fined

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new
Monday, 15 July 2019
FOURTEEN drivers of heavy goods vehicles were fined £50 each for breaching Watlington’s 7.5-tonne weight restriction.
Police and trading standard officers carried out a joint enforcement operation.
They stopped a total of 36 lorries coming into the town on Shirburn Road and checked their journeys and business.
One driver was fined another £200 for a tachograph offence and eight others face further investigation by trading standards.
Signs warning of the weight limit restriction were installed on the M40 in November.
15 July 2019
