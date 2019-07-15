School ban on mobiles during day

PUPILS at Watlington Primary School have been banned from using mobile phones during the day.

The children will be asked to hand in their phone to their class teacher at the start of the school day.

In a newsletter to parents, the Love Lane school said: “We understand that some parents decide to send their year five or six children to school with mobile phones if they are walking home on their own.

“However, we would like to re-iterate that children should not access these devices during the school day.”

The school said it had a duty to safeguard pupils, adding: “If children are using their mobile phones and communicating with other individuals, or accessing online content during the day, we are unable to do this fully.”

It also said that keeping the mobile phones in a safe location, instead of in bags in the cloakrooms, reduced the chances of them going missing.

The school added: “Please note that children younger than year five or six should not be bringing mobiles into school.”

The school also warned parents that it would not tolerate “rude and aggressive” behaviour towards staff.

It said: “We encourage parents and carers to approach our team with any questions, comments or concerns about their children.

“Teachers are available at the end of the school day, when you can catch us about any immediate queries. Alternatively, appointments can be booked for a more detailed discussion.

“Please remember that ‘catching’ a teacher in the morning is rarely convenient, as staff are preparing to start the school day.

“If you have concerns we will always listen to them and seek to address them in a timely manner.

“Please be aware, however, that rude and aggressive approaches will not be tolerated in this school. Working with a positive approach and collaboratively with the staff often results in concerns being dealt with quickly and more effectively.”