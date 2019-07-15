Monday, 15 July 2019

Open mic

AN open mic night will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington next Saturday (July 20) from 7pm to 11pm.

Youth acts will play from 7pm followed by adults at 8.15pm. Music, dance, comedy and spoken word is encouraged.

Entry costs £5 or £3 for performers.

