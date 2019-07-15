Monday, 15 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free table tennis day

TWO new outdoor table tennis tables in Watlington are to be officially launched.

Parents, carers and children are invited to the free event at the recreation ground on July 25 from 10am to noon.

Players will be provided with bats and balls.

The tables were installed last month thanks to a grant of £1,750 from Councillor Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council.

The concrete footings were created by Collinsgroundworks & Construction and the aluminium tables were assembled by parish councillor Roger Beattie and resident Mike Gardner.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33