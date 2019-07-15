Free table tennis day

TWO new outdoor table tennis tables in Watlington are to be officially launched.

Parents, carers and children are invited to the free event at the recreation ground on July 25 from 10am to noon.

Players will be provided with bats and balls.

The tables were installed last month thanks to a grant of £1,750 from Councillor Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council.

The concrete footings were created by Collinsgroundworks & Construction and the aluminium tables were assembled by parish councillor Roger Beattie and resident Mike Gardner.