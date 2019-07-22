Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage

RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor performing

arts stage in Watlington.

The parish council was granted planning permission last month to build the stage in the Paddock, off Old School Place, despite objections from neighbours.

Council chairman Matt Reid said there was a “very vocal” group of residents who felt that they had not not been properly consulted properly about the idea, especially the prospect of having up to 14 amplified performances a year.

He said: “I think they would like to be more closely involved in the bookings system to make sure there’s no crash metal bands turning up on a regular basis.” A petition opposing the plans was signed by 16 people. Neighbours were concerned about the size and design of the structure, the loss of green space and the strain on parking as well as the impact of noise from performances.

Anthony Forbes Watson, of High Street, said: “It would destroy the beauty, peace and tranquility of an invaluable natural haven at the heart of a crowded town. It would be frequent source of noise pollution.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the stage would enhance the area without causing material harm but it imposed conditions including no artificial lighting from 11pm to 6am.