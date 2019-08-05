Shade sails installed at recreation ground

SHADE sails have been erected in the recreation ground in Watlington.

They provide children with protection from the sun and prevent red kites swooping down and stealing people’s food.

They were paid for and installed by skateboarders Martin Dix, James Eveleigh and Dean Bullion at a cost £400.

The trio have been using the town’s skate park since the Nineties and run the annual Bowlfest skating event.

Mr Dix said: “To be able to do something for the town was quite important. We were here last year and we started to realise how much of a menace the kites had started to become. It was also a really hot summer.”

They were helped by parish councillor Roger Beattie, who came up with the idea, and Nicky Smallbone, who stitched the sails together.

Pictured, left to right, are Martin Dix, James Eveleigh, Councillor Roger Beattie, Dean Bullion and Alice Gilbey with son Samuel Lynch.