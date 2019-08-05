Artist appeal

Monday, 05 August 2019

ARTISTS are being encouraged to exhibit their work at the 30th Watlington Art Show in October.

The annual exhibition will be held at Watlington Primary School in Love Lane on October 19 and 20.

Artists can submit handmade jewellery, glass, ceramics, sculptures, mosaics, textiles and more.

There will also be children’s creative workshops taking place over the two days. All proceeds go to the school.

The show takes 25 per cent commission and there is a hanging fee of £3.50 per item. For more information, email watlingtonartshow
@mail.com

