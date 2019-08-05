School stages sponsored row in aid of disabled pupil

A SPONSORED row at Icknield Community College in Watlington raised more than £3,100 towards physiotherapy treatment for a disabled pupil.

Current and previous students as well as staff took part in the challenge in support of 11-year-old Elliott Baker, who has kernicterus, a type of brain damage he suffered as a baby as a result of jaundice.

They took turns on three rowing machines to complete a total of 180km. Money was raised from sponsorship, donations in school and via a JustGiving page. Elliott, who has just completed his first year at the school, started the challenge and students in years seven, eight, nine and 10 did stints throughout the day.

Elliott’s mother Caroline, of Brook Street, Watlington, said they had initially set out to raise £1,700 — the cost of three-weeks of physiotherapy for her son — but this had been raised even before the challenge.

Mrs Baker said: “It’s brilliant. We did not expect this when we started planning it. We thought we’d just have Elliott and a couple of mates. Because of his disabilities Elliott can’t join in with a lot of stuff in PE but with rowing he can.”

Elliott’s father Peter added: “We’re completely blown away and it’s brilliant to see so much enthusiasm and people supporting it.”

PE teacher Matt Mures said: “Elliott absolutely loves rowing. He is also such a delightful boy that everyone is willing to help him.”

Last summer, Elliott’s 15-year-old sister Ella, who is in year 10 at the college, had 1ft of her hair cut off in support of her brother who had his head shaved before he underwent brain surgery at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Her hair was then donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The operation helped reduce Elliott’s involuntary movements which had disturbed his sleep and caused problems when he ate or read.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/rowforelliott