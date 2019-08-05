TV presenter attends teenage baker’s thank-you party

A TEENAGE baker and her family held a party in Watlington to thank supporters of their new shop.

Kitty Tait, 15, and her father Alex, opened the Orange Bakery in the High Street in May after raising £10,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign.

About 220 people donated and 70, including Question Time and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce, attended the party in the Paddock.

Kitty made pizzas and cinnamon swirls for her guests and a neighbour made beer from the bakery’s bread.

Her mother Katie said: “It was a celebration and thank-you to everyone who supported the Orange Bakery.

“It was what the bakery’s all about, which is everyone coming together to help. It was absolutely perfect — I think we want to make it an annual event.”

Kitty started the business in her parents’ kitchen in Gorwell, Watlington, last summer but it quickly expanded. In return for a donation, supporters of the bakery received two loaves and had their names painted on the wall of the business within an orange fruit.

The majority are local people but also included pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.