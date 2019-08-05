Monday, 05 August 2019

Masked gang raid shop

MASKED raiders stole cigarettes from a convenience store in Watlington.

Four men all in balaclavas broke into the Co-op in Couching Street at about 1.15am on Monday.

After grabbing the cigarettes from behind the counter, they left the scene in a dark coloured Mercedes.

It is the second time in just over a year that the store has been hit by masked raiders. In June last year, a gang smashed the windows and dragged out the cash machine which they tried and failed to break into. One man was later jailed for his part in the raid.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the latest raid.

Dc Jamie Lawes said: “I would also urge people to check CCTV or dash-cam footage in case it may have captured the offenders.”

He added: “There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers make enquiries.”

One offender was described as about 6ft and of a medium build. He was wearing a black cap, blue jeans, a black North Face jacket and grey gloves.

The second man was about 6ft and of a large build. His was wearing a black baseball cap and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with dark blue stripes down the legs and was carrying a large builder’s-type bag.

The third man was also large and was wearing a black rainjacket, black baseball cap, black scarf, grey gloves and black tracksuit bottoms.

The fourth man was of a medium build and wore a grey jacket with logos down the length of the arms, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and grey gloves.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43190204528.

