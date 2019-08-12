New call to lower limit

A RESIDENT has called for a 30mph speed limit through Howe Hill, near Watlington.

Peter Richardson told Watlington Parish Council’s outreach meeting that villages on the B4009 and B480 already had a 30mph limit.

The speed limit in Howe Hill was dropped from 60mph to 40mph in 2013 following a campaign by Mr Richardson.

Steve Harrod, Watlington’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said that when the issue was last looked at Howe Hill did not meet the criteria for a 30mph limit.

However, if the parish council requested a speed survey to be carried out he would be happy to fund it from his councillor priority fund.

The parish council agreed to commission a survey. Appropriate sites to take measurements will need to be identified between the top of Howe Hill and the Watlington speed limit.