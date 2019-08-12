Climate meeting

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
WATLINGTON’S Climate Action Group will hold a meeting at the Chequers on Wednesday at 8pm.
There will be a discussion on ideas generated during a brainstorming session at the annual parish meeting in May.
New parish councillor Amber Chainey and her friends Lizzie Wasmuth and Rhiannon Amery addressed the meeting and held a workshop asking residents for ideas on how the town could reduce its impact on the environment.
The group will produce a shortlist of actions it thinks would make a difference.
The council declared a climate emergency in March.
12 August 2019
