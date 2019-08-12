Monday, 12 August 2019

Climate meeting

WATLINGTON’S Climate Action Group will hold a meeting at the Chequers on Wednesday at 8pm.

There will be a discussion on ideas generated during a brainstorming session at the annual parish meeting in May.

New parish councillor Amber Chainey and her friends Lizzie Wasmuth and Rhiannon Amery addressed the meeting and held a workshop asking residents for ideas on how the town could reduce its impact on the environment.

The group will produce a shortlist of actions it thinks would make a difference.

The council declared a climate emergency in March.

