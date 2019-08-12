Monday, 12 August 2019

Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award

A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a national award.

Adam Bomok, 28, who has worked at Cu Cucine in Couching Street, Watlington, for 10 years, is among the five finalists in the young designer category of the Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists Association’s awards.

The winner will be announced on September 25.

Mr Bomok, from Marlow, entered the awards himself for a kitchen he designed for a customer in Auton Place, Henley. He said: “It’s good to be acknowledged for something you love doing.” Mr Bomok spent months designing the kitchen, which was then installed at the start of the year.

He said: “We get to know the client to see how they want to use the kitchen and space. We give them a couple of concepts and designs and we go from there.”

He said the client wanted a kitchen that was “quite minimal and timeless”.

“They absolutely loved it,” he said. “It’s great to step back and take a look at it when it’s completed. From looking at a computer screen to seeing it in real life is quite cool.”

