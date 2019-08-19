Monday, 19 August 2019

‘We need case for bypass’

PYRTON Parish Council says the Providence Lane application assumes that the Watlington bypass will be built.

It said: “That road has not yet been subject to publicly available, evidence-based decision-making or process, nor has the justification advanced for it been subject to scrutiny by an inspector, examining the scheme at district level.

“At present, the case for the edge road, while promoted in the Watlington neighbourhood plan, has been asserted and assumed, but not tested and proven by data. In terms of proper administration of public funds and governance, this is not a sustainable position.”

The council says that no proposed developments that include plans for the road should be considered, let alone approved, until the strategic case for the Watlington bypass has been put forward publicly by Oxfordshire County Council.

This should be on the basis of “evidence and data and tested thoroughly by an inspector, acting at district or county level, after full consultation with all parties affected”.

The council also says the application does not allow sufficient space for a gap between Watlington, once extended, and Pyrton, represented by Pyrton Manor.

It says: “A greater green gap should therefore be introduced between the manor estate, all of which is within the Pyrton conservation area, and the housing proposed.”

