WATLINGTON Hill will be the focus of a history walk on Sunday, August 25.

It will be led by parish councillor Tim Horton, who will talk about the history of the National Trust site, including the chalk mark that was carved into the hill in 1764 during the Civil War and how the hill was used for observation by volunteers during the Second World War.

The walk will begin at the car park near Christmas Common at 2pm. Walkers will be charged £4, which will be donated to Watlington in Bloom.