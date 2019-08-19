Two rambles

WALKS beginning in Ewelme and Watlington will be held this month.

Thame & Wheatley Ramblers will hold a seven-mile walk next Friday (August 23), starting at the Cow Common car park in Ewelme at 10am. Call 07724 993328 for details.

On August 31 the group will hold a 14.5-mile walk, starting at the Watlington Hill National Trust car park at 10am. Call 07811 883552 for details.