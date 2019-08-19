Parking fee threat

DRIVERS could have to pay to use a National Trust car park in Watlington unless they are a member.

The environmental and heritage charity is considering introducing charges at the car park in Hill Road.

Before it makes a decision, the trust will investigate how many people use it and how long they leave their cars.

Watlington Parish Council’s outreach meeting, held at the Fox and Hounds pub in Christmas Common, heard that cycling and walking groups use the car park as a meeting point and left their cars there but if charges were introduced they would probably go elsewhere.

Resident Graham Pitman said the car park was often full, especially at weekends, and this had led to people parking on the grass verges, which might be damaged.

He said there was also a parking problem in Hollandridge Lane, where there was an area of hardstanding but cars were parked further along the lane, gradually encroaching on to the verges and making it muddy when it rained.