Cycling problems

CYCLISTS regularly exceed 30mph through Christmas Common, it has been claimed.

Residents raised concerns at an outreach meeting of Watlington Parish Council held at the Fox and Hounds pub in the village.

They said that organisers of the numerous cycle races in the area did not have to pay anything towards the upkeep of the roads.

Another complainant said that signs or arrows were put up for the races but never taken down and the organisers should be made to retrieve them.

Councillor Steve Harrod, the area’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said this would be difficult to monitor and was not a main priority.

A man from Pishill welcomed the increase in cyclists on the roads but said the B480 was in a dangerous condition and should be examined by the county Ccouncil.

He also suggested making the road one-way only at weekends.