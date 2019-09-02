Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub party

AN end of summer party will be held at the Five Horseshoes pub in Maidensgrove tomorrow (Saturday) from 4pm.

Attractions will include tug of war,  a live band, DJ, a children’s play area, pony rides and face painting as well as refreshments.

Tickets bought on the door will cost £15 (£7 for children over 10), which includes food.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33