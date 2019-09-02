Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line
A CHESS group has been started in Watlington.
The first meeting will be held at the town hall on Thursday at 7.30pm.
Convenor Tim Horton said: “Interest in chess is undying but clubs are few and far between in South Oxfordshire.
“The atmosphere and facilities are fine for this initiative and I hope all-comers who are learning or love the game will come and share knowledge, competing in friendly rivalry.
“If you can’t make the first night, come on the following Thursdays to meet others.”
