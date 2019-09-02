AN open mic night will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Pyrton Lane, Watlington, on Saturday, September 28 from 7pm to 11pm.

There will be live acts and a bar and snacks will be available.

Entry costs £5, or £3 for performers. If you wish to perform, email mmandthe

notejugglers@gmail.com

A barn dance will be held at the church the previous evening. Tickets will be available nearer the date.