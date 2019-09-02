Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
Monday, 02 September 2019
AN open mic night will be held at St Leonard’s Church in Pyrton Lane, Watlington, on Saturday, September 28 from 7pm to 11pm.
There will be live acts and a bar and snacks will be available.
Entry costs £5, or £3 for performers. If you wish to perform, email mmandthe
notejugglers@gmail.com
A barn dance will be held at the church the previous evening. Tickets will be available nearer the date.
