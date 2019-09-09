Dog group growing

A GROUP of dog walkers opposed to plans to force owners to keep their animals on leads at Watlington recreation ground has grown to more than 40.

Watlington Parish Council wants to stop a fouling problem on the sports pitches off Shirburn Road, which are used by children’s cricket and football teams.

In July, it agreed to delay any enforcement action for five months following a protest from owners and to monitor the problem.

The owners’ group has held two meetings to identify what steps can be taken to tackle the problem, including an agreement that they need to act in unison.

Members have also carried out regular patrols of the area and cleared any mess they found.

The group is arranging meetings with the council and other interested parties to identify what else can be done.

The council leases the pitches from Beechwood Estates and is concerned about its liability.