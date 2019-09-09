School is academy

WATLINGTON Primary School has become an academy.

The Love Lane school will now be overseen by the Acer Trust rather than Oxfordshire County Council.

Academies are independent, state-funded schools, which receive their money directly from the Government rather than through the local education authority.

The day-to-day running of the school remains with the headteacher but it will be overseen by a charitable body known as an academy trust.

The Acer Trust runs five other schools in Oxfordshire, including Icknield Community College, which is next door to the primary.

The school was judged to be “outstanding” by the education watchdog Ofsted in 2013.