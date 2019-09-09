Quick exit

Monday, 09 September 2019

A WATLINGTON parish councillor has resigned after just three months.

Bonnie Williams, of Spring Lane, joined the council in May but resigned last month.

Parish clerk Kristina Tynan said her decision was due to the pressures of work and university.

