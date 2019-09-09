Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
RESIDENTS of Watlington will be able to talk to parish councillors about issues in the town outside the town hall on Saturday, September 21.
The councillors will be seeking views on building developments, roads and dog fouling.
09 September 2019
More News:
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
