Time wasters

Monday, 09 September 2019
PATIENTS at the Watlington and Chalgrove surgeries missed more than 530 appointments in the first six months of this year.
At £30 per appointment, this has cost the NHS almost £6,500.
The surgeries’ patient participation group says people did not turn up for booked appointments and failed to let the surgeries know that they either no longer needed an appointment or could not attend for some other reason.
If they had done so the slots could have been allocated to someone else.
09 September 2019
