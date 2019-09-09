Monday, 09 September 2019

Global waste film screening

AN award-winning documentary on global waste issues will be screened at Watlington town hall tonight (Friday) at 8pm.

Trashed was made by Watlington company Blenheim Films and is presented by actor Jeremy Irons, who lives in the town. 

There will be a bar and contributions can be made to the Watlington Climate Action Group.

The group has been working to produce a shortlist of actions it thinks would make a difference to the environment after the parish council declared a climate emergency in March.

It will next meet at the town hall on Thursday at 8pm and all are welcome.

