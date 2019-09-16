Registry bill

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
Monday, 16 September 2019
A BILL of more than £800 to register Watlington town hall with the Land Registry is to be paid by its trust body.
Parish councillor Tim Horton, a member of the body, said the oversight had been discovered about 18 months ago when South Oxfordshire District Council said it couldn’t issue a grant for it as it wasn’t registered.
Cllr Horton had asked the council if it would share the £834 cost with the trust but this was refused at a meeting on Tuesday.
