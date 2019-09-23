Hill work day

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
THE Friends of Watlington Hill will hold a work party on Sunday.
Volunteers should meet at the National Trust car park on the hill at 10am.
For more information, call Keith Jackson on (01491) 613362.
