Thinking ahead

JAMES CLARKE, designer of the Tony Little Centre for Innovation and Research in Learning at Eton College, will give a talk at Watlington library on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm.

He will speak about how education should change to meet the needs of the next generation.

Tickets (£6) are available from the library on (01491) 612241.

