Thinking ahead

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
JAMES CLARKE, designer of the Tony Little Centre for Innovation and Research in Learning at Eton College, will give a talk at Watlington library on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm.
He will speak about how education should change to meet the needs of the next generation.
Tickets (£6) are available from the library on (01491) 612241.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say