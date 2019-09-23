Monday, 23 September 2019

Cake for trees

A CAKE stall in aid of the Watlington Christmas Tree Festival will be held outside the town hall on October 12 from 9am to noon.

To help with fund-raising, Watlington artists Jane and Stephen Pawlyn have produced Christmas cards for the Friends of St Leonard’s Church. 

There are three different designs and they will be sold in packs of 10, priced £5 per pack, at the stall.

The festival will take place at the church from December 8 to 22 and will have the theme “It’s a wonderful world”.

If you or your family would like to decorate a tree, ccall organiser Janet Vaughan on (01491) 612788 or email k.vaughan@sky.com

