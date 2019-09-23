Council goes anti-plastic

Community campaigner dies at 99
Monday, 23 September 2019
A CAMPAIGN to discourage the use of plastic is being supported by Watlington Parish Council.
It will mean committing to plastic-free alternatives.
Council chairman Matt Reid said the Watlington Climate Action Group could lead the project and advise on what steps the council needed to take.
The action group is to produce a shortlist of actions that it thinks would make a difference to the environment after the council declared a climate emergency in March.
23 September 2019
