Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council goes anti-plastic

A CAMPAIGN to discourage the use of plastic is being supported by Watlington Parish Council.

It will mean committing to plastic-free alternatives.

Council chairman Matt Reid said the Watlington Climate Action Group could lead the project and advise on what steps the council needed to take.

The action group is to produce a shortlist of actions that it thinks would make a difference to the environment after the council declared a climate emergency in March.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33