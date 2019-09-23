Yes, Prime Minister actress receives tips from real-life polician

AN actress from Pyrton is back on stage with her latest production.

Liz Mente-Bishop is co-producing and performing in Yes, Prime Minister at the Wesley Memorial Church in Oxford which runs from Monday to Friday next week.

The cast were joined at their rehearsals by Henley MP John Howell and performed some of the play for him.

Mrs Mente-Bishop said: “After a considerable number of questions and with great patience, knowledge and humour, John was able to put the cast on the right path for running the country!”

The production is being directed by Dan Whitley who met Mrs Mente-Bishop when they worked together on King Charles III, produced by the Oxford Theatre Guild, last year. She played the Prime Minister and the ghost of Diana, Princess of Wales in that production.

For more information and to book, visit www.yesprimeministeroxford.co.uk