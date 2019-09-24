Henley wins gold at Bloom awards

HENLEY won gold in the town category of the Thames and Chilterns in Bloom awards.

The ceremony was held at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley on Tuesday.

In the “it’s your neighbourhood” category, Gainsborough Residents’ Association was rated “outstanding”.

The Friends of Freemans Meadow was rated “advancing” and Northfield End Green and Bell Street “thriving”.

In the regional category, Henley won the “involving young people” and “managing the environment” awards.

Badgemore Primary School in Henley was also highly commended in the Mark Mattock Schools Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile Watlington won the large village category and Goring the small town category.

