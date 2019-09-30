30th year of art show

SEVENTY artists have already signed up for the 30th Watlington Art Show.

The exhibition, which will feature the work of well-known and emerging artists, will take place at the primary school in Love Lane on October 19 and 20.

Among the exhibitors is Richard Bull, who has produced album cover art for Blur, Jamiroquai and Embrace, and Kiké Schafer, who will be painting live portraits in oils at the show.

Organiser Emily Cooling said: “Watlington is a very artistic community — we saw it come alive during Artweeks in May and our art show will keep the buzz going well into the new year.”

All the artworks will be available to buy. A percentage of all sales will go to school funds.

Last year, the show raised a record £3,000.