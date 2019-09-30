School’s autumn fete still a success despite the rain

ABOUT 200 people attended Watlington Primary School’s autumn fair on Sunday.

The event was due to be held in the Paddock but had to be moved indoors at the Watlington Club because of rain.

Nicola Challis, a member of the school’s PTA committee, who organised the day with parent Pavlina Newman, said: “This year we took it outside the school and held it in the town so it could include people who didn’t come to the school. Unfortunately, we were let down by the weather and the fact that a lot of the school got a sickness bug and came down with it over the weekend.”

Despite the setback, she hopes to have raised between £2,000 and £3,000 for the Love Lane school.

Mrs Challis said: “We were hoping for more and had it been a beautiful sunny day it would have been but it’s still a success. Everyone seemed very happy and we’ve had lots of nice comments.

“Any amount of money is good. Government funding is at an all-time low and schools rely on PTAs to raise money so they can have all the equipment they need.”

The fair featured a bar, barbecue, raffle, tombola, human fruit machine, bouncy castle and a guess-

how-many-sweets-in-the-jar game.

Mrs Newman’s daughter Sophie was selling her teddy bears at a stall to raise money.

Liz Winton, of Court Close, Watlington, who took part in this year’s London Marathon in aid of the Save the Rhino conservation charity for the fourth time, brought along the 10kg rhino suit in which she ran.

Earlier this year, the school’s summer fair was cancelled after the organisers failed to find a suitable date.