Ecofair plan

AN ecofair is set to be held at Icknield Community College in Watlington.

The school council is working with the Watlington Climate Action Group to run the event, which will have sustainable living products for sale, ecotransport information, a vegetable swap, educational activities, eco-craft and eco-sculptures.

The action group is to produce a shortlist of actions that it thinks would make a difference to the environment after the parish council declared a climate emergency in March.