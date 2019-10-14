Eco fair day

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
AN eco fair will be held at Icknield Community College in Watlington next Sunday (October 20).
It will run from 11am until 3pm and there will be a variety of stalls ranging from sustainable living products for sale, ecotransport information, sustainable produce for sale and a veg swap.
14 October 2019
