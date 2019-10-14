Monday, 14 October 2019

Art festival return date

THE dates for next year’s Watlington ArtWeeks festival have been revealed.

The town will host a variety of artists at different venues for the second time from May 2 to May 10.

Last year saw more than 40 artists exhibiting at 20 venues. The average number of visitors per venue was more than 300 and more than 400 pieces of art were sold.

A public meeting and question and answer session for interested artists and venues with Esther Lafferty, the Oxfordshire County ArtWeeks director, will be held at the town hall on October 14 at 7pm.

