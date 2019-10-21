WATLINGTON’S annual Christmas market will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be more than 30 craft, food and other stalls in High Street as well as children’s entertainment.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

The day will begin with the traditional parade at 10am.

The market is organised by the Watlington Business Association in aid of the lights and trees in High Street as well as charities. This year, it is supporting Watlington Youth Club.

Robin Holmes-Smith, of the association, said: “We would love more people to be involved in the run-up and on the morning, so if you have some time to spare, some input to give and want to work with a great fun team then please come to the Granary or email me at rl.holmessmith@gmail.com