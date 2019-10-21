Minister asked to decide plans for 313 new homes

THE Housing Secretary has been asked to intervene in plans for more than 300 new homes in Watlington.

Henley MP John Howell has written to Robert Jenrick asking him to “call in” the planning applications for three sites.

Providence Land wants to build 70 homes on land north-east of Cuxham Road and another 60 west of Pyrton Lane while Archstone and Bloor Homes want to build 183 properties at the pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

Mr Howell was asked to write to Mr Jenrick by Watlington Parish Council, which wants all three developments to be assessed together for the likely effect on traffic and air pollution, which are already a problem in the town.

The Secretary of State has the power to decide the applications himself instead of South Oxfordshire District Council as the planning authority.

All three sites were allocated for development in the Watlington neighbourhood plan, which was approved in a referendum last year,

Each one would have a section of a proposed bypass or “edge road” running through them.

Mr Howell has also asked Mr Jenrick to take into account two further sites in neighbouring Pyrton parish.

One is to the east of Pyrton Lane, which is controlled by Providence Land and the subject of a planning application for up to 100 homes that has still to be determined by the district council. The other is former Ministry of Defence land at the junction of Shirburn Road and Pyrton Lane where Beechcroft Developments was granted permission for a 60-bed care home, 37 assisted living properties and four staff flats despite the application being opposed by Pyrton Parish Council.

The proposed bypass also runs through these sites, even though Pyrton’s neighbourhood plan made no allowance for this.

Mr Howell said: “The reason I have asked for them to be called in is because they can all be decided together and the edge road can be decided as one rather than on a piecemeal basis.”

He said a lot of effort had been put into producing the neighbourhood plans and there was a “tremendous amount” of negotiation with landowners over the route of the bypass. Mr Howell said: “That is being put at risk by South Oxfordshire District Council trying to see this as a link road to the (Oxford to Cambridge) expressway but it predates the expressway by many, many years.”

He said he did not want the plans to be simply “rubbished”.

The district council failed to make a decision on the application by Archstone and Bloor in 2017, so the firms appealed and a public inquiry began on Tuesday in Tetsworth.

Watlingon Parish Council chairman Matt Reid told a council meeting in August that he was concerned this site would be developed in isolation.

He said: “It’s important these sites are assessed together.

“It’s only then that we can make sure everything is done for the benefit of Watlington.”